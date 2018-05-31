The Next Louisville: A Conversation With Louisville Urban League CEO Sadiqa Reynolds



This year, WFPL is examining concentrated poverty: this idea that low income, few jobs, poor education and bad health conspire to create and sustain poverty.

So far, we’ve looked at playground inequities, transportation access, garbage can disparities. We’ve also looked at what religious communities are doing, and at why someone might choose to live in one of these areas.

The project is part of The Next Louisville, a partnership with the Community Foundation of Louisville.

For the next installment, Louisville Public Media Interim President Stephen George interviewed Louisville Urban League CEO Sadiqa Reynolds. The event was held earlier this month before a live audience in our studios. Reynolds spoke about a recent report released by the Urban League called “The State of Black Louisville.”

You can listen to the interview in the player above, or tune in to 89.3 FM on Thursday at 8 p.m. to hear the broadcast of the program. You can also stream it online at 8 p.m. here.