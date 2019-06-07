The Next Louisville: Diving Deeper Into Young Adult Homelessness

Homelessness affects young adults in different ways than other age groups. They’re adults, though they may not be ready for independence. And the help and protections they receive often come from non-profits — if they can make contact. In Louisville, public and private agencies are working together with the help of federal funding to address the causes of youth and young homelessness and to enact solutions.

This was the topic of a recent Next Louisville project. But there was still more to talk about after the reporting was over. So we convened a panel for a discussion in front of an audience in the Louisville Public Media performance studio.

The panel participants were Natalie Harris, director of the Coalition for the Homeless; Joe Hamilton, director of Pathways HOME at the Home of the Innocents; Jasmin Ellington, a young woman who experienced homelessness but is now stably housed; and Eric Friedlander, Louisville’s chief resilience officer. You can listen to the conversation here:

The event also let attendees try on virtual reality headsets to watch the 180-degree videos created for the project by WFPL Visual Media Producer J. Tyler Franklin.

If you missed the opportunity, you can watch the videos on your computer or mobile device below.

The Next Louisville project is a collaboration between WFPL News and the Community Foundation of Louisville. For more work from the project, click here. Additional support for this piece was provided by Journalism 360, a global network of storytellers accelerating the understanding and production of immersive journalism. Its founding partners are the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Google News Initiative and the Online News Association.