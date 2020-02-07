The Next Louisville: Tell Us What Matters To You In Our Virtual Town Hall

89.3 WFPL News is partnering with The American Assembly at Columbia University to conduct The Next Louisville: Civic Assembly, a community-driven virtual and in-person initiative. The goal is for us to collectively explore the issues that matter most in Louisville — and to identify potential solutions. From now until our Virtual Town Hall closes on February 21, let us know what you care about. A few ground rules:

Be clear and concise.

No personal attacks.

One idea per statement.

No profanity.

Your statements are anonymous.

Check out the Virtual Town Hall’s real-time data report. Here’s some more information about this project.

Community Conversations

After the Virtual Town Hall is concluded, we’ll see which issues attracted the most interest. These will become the basis for a series of Community Conversations in March.

The focus and programming of the live events will be determined by the results of the online portion. In the meantime, you can mark your calendar for community conversations at the following Louisville Free Public Library locations:

Monday, March 9 at 6 p.m. • Northeast Regional

• Northeast Regional Wednesday, March 11 at 6 p.m. • Southwest Regional

• Southwest Regional Monday, March 16 at 6 p.m. • Main Library, Centennial Room

• Main Library, Centennial Room Wednesday, March 18 at 6 p.m. • South Central Regional

We hope you will consider participating in both the Virtual Town Hall and Community Conversations — and help up spread the word.

Ultimately, 89.3 WFPL News will incorporate what we learn from The Next Louisville: Civic Assembly into our reporting. The findings will help guide our coverage to ensure we are representing you in the stories we tell.

The Next Louisville is a collaboration between 89.3 WFPL News and the Community Foundation of Louisville, exploring issues of consequence to our city and its future. Additional support has been provided by the Gheens Foundation.